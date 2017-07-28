Back To School: Fidget Spinners in North Alabama schools

The hot new toy from the end of last school year is still popular with kids. But not so popular in the classroom.

Every kid in the classroom has different needs, and as one parent said, her district has been great at understanding how this little toy helps her autistic son.

"Most autistic kids are geniuses," Kelly Moore, Mother of child with autism.

He read an entire 80-page book in just 15 minutes I spent interviewing his mother.

"If he loves reading, he'll finish the entire book before he wants to finish, he doesn't want to put it down," said Moore.

But it's other times in school, where Zach shuts down.

"It could be a kid that just made fun of him or got him upset. He just got out at pin dodgeball," said Moore.

That's when fidget spinners come into play.

"Those things get his mind off of what's bothering him," said Moore.

"It just gives me something to focus on, not what just happened," Zach Moore, Child with autism.

"As crazy as it sounds in about 5 minutes, 10 minutes, he's ok," said Moore

Problems started last year when the toys became popular.

"If Zach has something the other kids are like, why can't I have it?" said Moore.

"If it's disruptive, we'll address that," said Dr. Shannon Stanley of Boaz City Schools Superintendent.

Dr. Shannon Stanley of Boaz City Schools says her district's handbook has a section about distractive devices, not necessarily fidget spinners.

"It talks about different items or things you have in your possession the biggest message is the disruption to students and classes and learning," said Stanley.

Dr. Stanley allows her teachers to treat the toys case-by-case.

"We do have to look at the individual needs of our learners, and our teachers are very equipped and very skilled at being able to explain to students that everyone has their own learning style," said Stanley.

Kelly Moore hopes other parents keep an open mind.

"Be happy, be blessed that your child doesn't struggle in class and doesn't struggle in school with social anxiety," said Kelly Moore.

We reached out to about a dozen districts in North Alabama, and most said they have policies against all distractive devices not just fidget spinners, and most were like Boaz, and that they're open to making exceptions.

