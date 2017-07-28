No injuries after wreck on Drake Avenue - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

No injuries after wreck on Drake Avenue

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police tell us no one was hurt in an overturned car found on the Parkway and Drake Avenue on Friday morning. 

Investigators tell us the car was heading eastbound on Drake Avenue and hit a "yield sign", then a curb, then flipped.

Police tell us the driver wasn't hurt. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly