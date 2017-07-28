Moving In: Riverhill School transitions this week to new facility

As anticipated, the sounds of children's voices will be heard at Riverhill School's new Darby Drive home on Aug. 10 when classes resume.

It's been a year-long building process and one that school officials say went exceptionally smooth.

Moving began Monday, with the goal of furniture and equipment being in place within the week.

The new 34,000 square-foot building consists of 11 classrooms including an enrichment room and STEM lab. The cafeteria will serve as the school's safe room, neither of which the school had at its former location of 35 years in St. Florian.

There is also a large library in the new building, which will be a change for returning students as their former library was in a portable building.

"We're thrilled with this new facility," said Riverhill Principal Mary Jane Fowler.

"It was pretty emotional leaving the old school behind, a really sentimental time, but we had a flag ceremony there at the end of the school year and packing up was therapeutic. We're ready to move on now."

Riverhill serves students in grades kindergarten through sixth.

