Morgan Co. Sheriff: No arrests yet in Somerville shooting

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said investigators still have not been able to interview the two victims of a shooting earlier this week.

Both victims, a male and a female whose names have not been released, were hospitalized from the Monday morning shooting. No arrests have been made.

"Hopefully (investigators) will be able to speak with them before the end of the week," Franklin said.

Both victims had surgery Tuesday, she said.

The shooting was reported to Morgan County 911 at 12:19 a.m. Monday from 22 Springfield Private Drive, said Director Ryan Welty. The trailer park where the shooting occurred is just west of the Somerville town limits.

The male victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Huntsville Hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. His condition was not available Thursday.

Franklin said multiple long guns, handguns and ammunition were seized from a trailer. Drug paraphernalia also was seized, she said.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48