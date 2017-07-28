Valley Stockyard leaving Decatur after 63 years

Three capital murder suspects charged for the shooting death of a man in Athens made their first appearance before a Limestone County Judge on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Three capital murder suspects charged for the shooting death of a man in Athens made their first appearance before a Limestone County Judge on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Huntsville couple that lives at Arch Street Apartments are concerned after receiving a notice on their door saying they failed to clean up after taking their dog outside.More >>
A Huntsville couple that lives at Arch Street Apartments are concerned after receiving a notice on their door saying they failed to clean up after taking their dog outside.More >>
A state corrections officer is facing 14 counts of production of child pornography and 14 counts of possession of child pornography.More >>
A state corrections officer is facing 14 counts of production of child pornography and 14 counts of possession of child pornography.More >>
A Texas man will spend six years in prison after posing as the beneficiary of a deceased Lockheed Martin employee in Huntsville.More >>
A Texas man will spend six years in prison after posing as the beneficiary of a deceased Lockheed Martin employee in Huntsville.More >>
One person was killed and several others were hurt after a spinning ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening.More >>
One person was killed and several others were hurt after a spinning ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
A handful of people were in the danger zone as a box truck attempted to park in front of a 99-cent store in New York.More >>
A handful of people were in the danger zone as a box truck attempted to park in front of a 99-cent store in New York.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.More >>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.More >>
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects. She was forced to drive to an ATM while being threatened with sexual assault.More >>
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects. She was forced to drive to an ATM while being threatened with sexual assault.More >>
Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis.More >>
Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis.More >>