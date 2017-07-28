Valley Stockyard leaving Decatur after 63 years

After 63 years, Valley Stockyard is leaving its location just outside of Decatur for a new home in Moulton.

Co-owners Billy Wallace and Dr. Steve Osborne said they’re moving their cattle auction business to Moulton, where they plan to lease the former Moulton Stockyard on Alabama 157.

The last cattle auction in the stockyard on West Moulton Street near Decatur's city limits will be Aug. 9. Valley Stockyard’s first auction at the Moulton location, which closed about two years ago, will be Aug. 16.

They said the move is mostly about getting closer to the cattle farms, although they’re leaving an 8½-acre property to open on a 20-acre property with newer buildings. Decatur’s buildings are made of wood, while Moulton’s buildings are metal.

The cattle business isn’t as lucrative as it once was because prices have dipped dramatically in the past couple of years. A brood (breeding) cow that was worth $2,000 two years ago now sells for roughly $1,000. This has led many to leave the business, Wallace said.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48