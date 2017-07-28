Weather delays Martin Rd. Mainline reopening on Memorial Pkwy.

Three capital murder suspects charged for the shooting death of a man in Athens made their first appearance before a Limestone County Judge on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Huntsville couple that lives at Arch Street Apartments are concerned after receiving a notice on their door saying they failed to clean up after taking their dog outside.More >>
A state corrections officer is facing 14 counts of production of child pornography and 14 counts of possession of child pornography.More >>
A Texas man will spend six years in prison after posing as the beneficiary of a deceased Lockheed Martin employee in Huntsville.More >>
One person was killed and several others were hurt after a spinning ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The Warden of David Wade Correctional Center confirmed that the woman kidnapped and killed Thursday night was the step-daughter of the Assistant Warden.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
