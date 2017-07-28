Weather delays Martin Rd. Mainline reopening on Memorial Pkwy.

In just a couple hours, crews will be reopening the Martin Road Mainline section of Memorial Parkway.

The road was supposed to reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, but that has been pushed back to Saturday due to weather.

Workers still have to move barriers, paint lines, and clean up the mainline before it opens. So for a little while, it will get worse, before it get's better.?

You could probably say that for all of Memorial Parkway right now, but Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation tells me they're actually ahead of schedule for the South Memorial Parkway project.

ALDOT was thrilled they were able to open the section of the parkway mainline before school starts, to help alleviate the traffic for buses and parents taking kids to nearby schools like the New Grissom High School and Whitesburg Middle School.

Up next for the Parkway, Burkett they're hoping to have overpasses at Byrd Spring and Logan Drive completed by June of 2019. One important thing to remember is watching out for workers reopening the road, and there will still be some stop conditions when entering service roads.

