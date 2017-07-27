Brindlee Mountain Fire Department holding cave rescue training c - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Brindlee Mountain Fire Department holding cave rescue training classes

By Allen Stroud, Reporter
UNION GROVE, AL (WAFF) -

To help educate cavers, the Brindlee Mountain Fire Department is hosting Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit's annual training class.

Brian Bailey with the Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit said  this class is especially beneficial to those that may be new to the hobby.

"In this class you would learn, if you're part of a caving party of that type, of what to do if somebody in your party gets hurt, and actually learn some self rescue techniques to help somebody if you're in that situation with them underground," said Bailey.

The class has several area cavers, as well as participants from Dothan, Nashville and even Arizona.

The classes run from July 27 to 30. See more on their website.

