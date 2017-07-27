Capital murder suspects arraigned in Athens

The three capital murder suspects arrive for their arraignments at the courthouse in Athens. (Source: WAFF)

Three capital murder suspects charged for the shooting death of a man in Athens made their first appearance before a Limestone County Judge on Thursday afternoon. They are charged with the Tuesday night murder of 27-year-old Brenton Gatlin.

It happened at 27-year-old Kandes Lambert's home on Horton Street. She, 22-year-old Terry Amerson and 28-year-old Marty Stafford are each charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery.

During their arraignment hearings, Limestone County District Judge Matthew Huggins ordered them to remain held in jail without bond and assigned court-appointed attorneys to defend them.

Athens police investigators say the three were robbing Gatlin when one of them shot him in the head. During a press conference on Wednesday, Police Chief Floyd Johnson said it was, in part, drug related. Specific details about the case have not been revealed, including which suspect shot the victim.

Much of that information could come out if any of the three have their probable cause hearing. That's when investigators testify and the judge determines whether to send the case to a grand jury. Defendants will often waive that hearing, but all three suspects said they want to have them.

The judge scheduled those hearings for Aug. 1.

