Huntsville family concerned after teen daughter photographed at apartment complex

A Huntsville couple that lives at Arch Street Apartments are concerned after receiving a notice on their door saying they failed to clean up after taking their dog outside. Attached to the notice were pictures of their 13-year-old daughter taking their dog out.

The residents gave WAFF 48 News a copy of the notice and it states, "Residents have seen your daughter walking one of your dogs and not properly disposing of the pet waste. This is not the first time that residents have seen this happen but we have not had enough proof in the past to send a notice. Attached are pictures of your daughter walking your dog and not disposing of pet waste. Please be advised that if this continues to happen, it will result in a fine.”

The resident says their child, frightened by the situation, went home immediately. They also say that there are not enough waste disposable areas at the complex or near their apartment building.

We did speak with management at Arch Street Apartments. They said that they turned the matter over to the courtesy officer who, after speaking with the residents, found no criminal intent of the photos being taken.

The management also said that it is in the residents' lease that they are required to pick up any waste their pet leaves behind.

