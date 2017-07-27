Bridgeport Middle School gets technology coach

A Jackson County middle school is partnering with Internet giant Google to better use technology in the classroom. It involves the hire of a full-time technology coach.

This is actually the first of two Google gr ants that begin this school year.

New technology is arriving to the classrooms this year at Bridgeport Middle School. And this year, for the first time, they'll have a technology coach to help teachers get over the fear of implementing new technology in the classroom. It's a pilot program called Dynamic Learning Project funded by Google, Digital Promise and EdTech Team.

Principal Jonathan Colvin said the program will help teachers be more prepared for technology in the classroom and that will translate to more technology used and learned in the classroom by the students.

Colvin said he and technology coach Shannon McClain started implementation of the training last week with a trip to Google in California.

"They spent a lot of time training us on creating a mindset of risk taking, of not being afraid of failure, of finding ways to incorporate technology outside of its current uses," he said.

Colvin said they're now part of the Google family, which will give them access to other things in the future.

