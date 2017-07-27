2 charged with capital murder in North Courtland double murder case

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said investigators have arrested two men in connection with the July 7 shooting deaths of Jimmy Lee Bolding of Courtland and James Lemark Madden of Muscle Shoals.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that 19-year-old Kevin Deshaunn Deloney Jr. of Decatur and 23-year-old Tamorris Oneil Bolding of Muscle Shoals are both charged with two counts of capital murder.

Mitchell said Deloney and Bolding, who were both persons of interests early in the investigation, were found to be strong suspects last week after investigators conducted several interviews.

On Wednesday, Mitchell said that investigators received information and evidence that led them to obtain warrants for Deloney and Bolding's arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing and at this time no details surrounding the murders are being released. However, Mitchell said that additional arrests are expected.

Deloney and Bolding are being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

