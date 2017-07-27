Colbert County animal shelter filled to capacity

Saying the Colbert County Animal Shelter has gone to the dogs would be an understatement.

It's the time of year, Director Judie Nichols said, when large numbers of dogs are dropped off, often by people who adopted them as pets when school dismissed for the year. They're also the recipient of multiple litters of puppies and kittens.

"The kids take care of them during the summer," she said.

Now that a new school year is about to begin, some of those people are bringing those pets back to the shelter.

Nichols said there are 40 kennels for dogs, and each of them are holding at least two. There are also about 92 cats that need to be adopted.

The shelter posted this plea on its Facebook page Monday: "Urgent. Shelter is completely full. We have no more open kennels for dogs or cats. We have doubled up all the dogs we can and we have dogs in our outside pens. Everything in the shelter is considered urgent. Please contact the shelter if you would like to foster or adopt."

The shelter in Lauderdale is experiencing the same problem.

Leah Fox, director of the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter, said the facility is at capacity and has been for some time, but aggressive adoption events and fosters have made a difference.

Read more at Times Daily.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48