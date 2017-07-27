'Just do things right' — Retired Decatur school teacher turns 100

Etta Freeman doesn’t remember a time when she wasn’t doing something to make the world a better place.

Life is a journey you take one step at a time, she said with the same soothing voice she used for more than 50 years in classrooms as a teacher and substitute.

Freeman joins one of the rarest groups in America today as she turns 100. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 0.02 percent of the population is age 100 or over.

“No secret,” she answered when questioned about the key to reaching 100. “Just do things right and treat people right.”

Freeman, who still drives but has limited her travels to First Missionary Baptist Church on Vine Street and the Turner-Surles Community Resource Center, is one of the most recognizable figures in Decatur.

Most remember her as a teacher, but there’s also her humanitarian service.

