New trial approved for Franklin Co. man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter

A Franklin County man, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2015, will now be tried for murder after his petition for a new trial was approved.

Franklin County Circuit Judge Terry Dempsey granted the Rule 32 petition in a written order.

Jason Dewane Green, 42, of Russellville, claimed he was convinced when he was pleaded guilty to manslaughter that he was going to get good time on his sentence for the plea. If not, he said he would not have entered the plea.

Green pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February 2015 in connection with the 2011 shooting death of his girlfriend, Shay Nicole Ledlow, in October 2015.

Dempsey’s ruling came following a July 13 Rule 32 Petition hearing and reading over case law pertaining to the issue.

“He will be pleased with the judge’s decision. He wanted a new trial. That’s why we filed the petition,” said Florence attorney Charlie Bottoms, who represented Green during the appeal.

Franklin County District Attorney Joey Rushing said he discussed the judge’s decision with the state attorney general’s office.

