Applications being accepted for Cullman Co. Sheriffs Office Citizens' Academy

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 fall session for the Cullman County Sheriffs Office Citizens' Academy. The Sheriffs Citizens' Academy is an opportunity for all the citizens of Cullman County to learn about the role of law enforcement in our community.

This is a nine-week program, beginning August 22, with classes meeting on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. - 9 pm. There is no fee to attend.

Some of the highlights are:

SWAT Team Demo

Tour of Detention Center

Morning at the Shooting Range

Classroom speaker from CCSO and state agencies

Applications may be obtained at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, which is located at 1910 Beech Avenue, S.E. in Cullman.

Class size is limited. For more for details or to request an application please contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48