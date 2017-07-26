1 killed, several injured in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction

One person was killed and several others were hurt after a spinning ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening.

Our sister stations in Ohio, Cleveland19 and Fox19, report that a ride called the Fire Ball broke apart and sent riders flying through the air. One of the arms hit a guard rial during a pendulum swing and detached with the riders still seated inside. They reportedly flew 20 to 30 feet before crash landing.

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

Video of the deadly incident has circulated online.

Besides the fatality, at least seven others were injured. Five of them were critical.

You can see the missing pod of 4 seats from this aerial shot pic.twitter.com/6gJmIWHMfs — Chris Tanaka (@Chris_Tanaka) July 27, 2017

The Ohio Department of Agriculture and Gov. John Kasich said the Fire Ball has been inspected several times and no red flags were found.

"I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair," said Kasich. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed."

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

The fair will reopen Thursday, but all rides are closed until further notice.

More information is available here via The Associated Press.

