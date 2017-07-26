1 killed, several injured in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction

One person was killed and several others were hurt after a spinning ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening.More >>
One person was killed and several others were hurt after a spinning ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening.More >>
He thought the victim was a bad person. That's the reason a teenager revealed to investigators when asked why he stabbed and killed a man in Jackson County.More >>
He thought the victim was a bad person. That's the reason a teenager revealed to investigators when asked why he stabbed and killed a man in Jackson County.More >>
A state corrections officer is facing 14 counts of production of child pornography and 14 counts of possession of child pornography.More >>
A state corrections officer is facing 14 counts of production of child pornography and 14 counts of possession of child pornography.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Employees who use drugs cost employers big time when it comes to productivity loss.More >>
Employees who use drugs cost employers big time when it comes to productivity loss.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>