HPD 2nd quarter numbers: Auto Breaking and Entering cases are up

Huntsville Police Department’s second quarterly report of the year is in, looking at numbers and cases from April, May, and June.

City-wide, several crimes are down this quarter. One that's gone up, though, is car break-ins. Investigators say some people are setting themselves up to be a victim.

The vast majority of HPD's auto breaking and entering cases don't involve smashed windows.

“I’m going to guess 75 to 80 percent of my cases are unlocked vehicles,” Sgt. Daniel Dean said.

“That’s where the majority of our Breaking and Entering are coming from, is unlocked cars, and yeah, they'll walk around and pull handles," he said.

Sgt. Dean guesses about 60 percent of his teams’ property crimes cases are Auto Breaking and Entering cases.

The department’s second quarterly report shows, city-wide, robberies are down 21 percent. Burglaries are down 30 percent. But car break-ins are up 4 percent. Sgt. Dean has a few tips to help people avoid becoming the next victim.

"I would recommend people put their property in their trunk or at least hide it so they can’t see it. But the biggest issue is the unlocked vehicles,” he

said.

If headed out to the movies or dinner, consider parking in a well-lit area with the windows rolled up.

