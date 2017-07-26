Trump tweets ban of transgender individuals from the military

On Wednesday morning President Trump tweeted “After consultation with my Generals and Military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.

Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruptions that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

Destiny Clark, President of Central Alabama Pride, said the announcement could force other transgender military members to “go back into hiding.”

Trump’s announcement could reverse a policy that former President Barack Obama enacted last year that allowed transgender people to serve in the military.

The White House has not yet said publicly how President Trump intends to implement this policy or how this could affect transgender people already serving in the military.

