Kitchen Cops; 3 low performers, 9 high performers

Colbert County EMA officials confirm Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Justin Gasque to fill the unexpired term as Colbert County corner.More >>
Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin and the Criminal Investigation Division need the public's help to identify the man seen in this video.More >>
Early this morning Tuscaloosa police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man wanted for murder in Huntsville.More >>
The burning structure was a former upholstery shop, which was destroyed beyond repair.More >>
Three capital murder suspects charged for the shooting death of a man in Athens made their first appearance before a Limestone County Judge on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office arrested a Rogersville man on Thursday night after his pig bit a 3-year-old girl causing her to get more than 26 stitches.More >>
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.More >>