Kitchen Cops; 3 low performers, 9 high performers

The Sonic Drive-in in Athens scored a 76, making the restaurant this week's lowest scoring Kitchen Cops low performer. The Limestone County Health Department reports a violation that can lead to cross contamination. Cracked lids can let what inside get out, and what's outside to get in. The inspector reports finding cracked lids in use.

They also reportedly needed to clean the drink nozzles, and cheese and lettuce were 10 degrees over the mandated maximum 41 degree temperature needed to prevent bacterial growth in cold-holding food.

The Shoney's in Florence scored an 84. The Lauderdale County Health Department reports there were cockroaches in the dish area. Also. a walk-in cooler was running warm. The health department notes that the cooler has since been fixed.

The Golden Corral in Decatur also scored an 84. The Morgan County Health Department reports a can opener blade was dirty, and that cut melon and lettuce on the salad bar were 13 degrees over the required temperature.

It takes at least an 85 to get off of the low performers list, and off of a health department's reinspection schedule. Then Dairy Queen in Florence did that with a point to spare, scoring an 86 for their reinspection, four points better than last time.

New Market Bar-B-Q and the Huntsville Speedway concessions lead the list of nine Kitchen Cops high performers this week by each earning a perfect 100.

The Dj's Pizza food truck in Huntsville scored a 99, as did the Chuck E. Cheese's in Sheffield, Oasis Deli & Tropical Snow in Leighton, Twin Pines Country Club in Russellville, Hometown Pizza in Cherokee, Yogi Food Mart in Russellville, and Alchemy Lounge in Huntsville 99,

