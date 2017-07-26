Huntsville animal shelter piping in music to soothe adoptable animals

A new sound will replace the barks often heard in the kennels of Huntsville Animal Services.

The staff spent Wednesday testing a new sound system that will pipe in music to all animal areas. Will Roberson with Huntsville Animal Services says the idea came from the community. "This is a concept that came from a great group of volunteers who read some articles and studies on the calming effect of the music in the shelter environment."

Several studies suggest the right style of music will calm the animals, leading to less barking, which often leads to more adoptions.

The shelter play list will include soft rock during the day and classical music at night.

The animal community made this happen. The creator of the Lost and Found Pets - Huntsville, Al/Madison County Facebook page spearheaded the effort by setting up a You Caring page and finding experts to help with the installation.

"The city didn't pay for any of the sound system. It was all donated and a local sound company donated the time and expertise to get this installed for us," said Roberson.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48