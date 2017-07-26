Florence police say motorcycle wrecks are high in the Shoals

An off-duty officer from Florence is recovering in the hospital after a car collided with his motorcycle.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday off Florence Boulevard. Sgt. Hal Howard was flown to Huntsville Hospital and suffered multiple broken bones in his left arm and ribs. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Florence police officer Alan Hooper said they've had a unique year with the number of motorcycle versus car accidents. In the last month, they’ve had at least four and in the Shoals this past weekend, two were fatal.

Hooper wants to remind all motorists to pay more attention. He encourages motorcyclists to drive defensively, meaning be aware that drivers may not see them in their blind spots. Hooper suggests taking riding tests through private companies to master braking and escape and evade maneuvers.

Also, drivers behind the wheel should refrain from any distractions that take away from the task at hand- getting to your destination safely. Hooper said a common theme among accidents is drivers failing to yield to the right of way.

"The whole advertisement of look twice, save a life is very true. The motorcycle is much smaller frame than a vehicle, so make sure that you can look pick up that motorcycle before you merge out into a lane or move over," Hooper said.

They also ask if you see someone swerving or a distracted driver, whether they're in a car or on a motorcycle, call police and let them know.

