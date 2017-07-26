Jackson County teen says he killed man over belief victim was a bad person

He thought the victim was a bad person. That's the reason a teenager revealed to investigators when asked why he stabbed and killed a man in Jackson County. There was testimony that the suspect never really knew the victim but he planned the victim's murder for months.

A judge on Wednesday ordered the case of Hank Blizzard to go to a grand jury. Blizzard is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Timothy Danial Mullican. It happened earlier this month on County Road 107 in the Skyline community.

Investigator Rick Bremer read Blizzard's statement to the court. In that statement, Blizzard believed Mullican used drugs. Blizzard bought a knife at Walmart to kill Mullican, but he had to wait to buy the tarp to cover his intended victim up later when he got more money.

Blizzard said he used a prepaid phone to set up a meeting with Mullican to buy drugs and have him do some lawn work. When they both arrived, Blizzard said he did three shots of whiskey to give him the courage to kill the victim. He said he walked up to Mullican's vehicle and shook his hand before stabbing him in the neck.

Bremer testified they found the bloody knife and the whiskey in Blizzard's truck. He said they found two pills and a loaded 45-caliber pistol in the victim's truck.

The judge said he would leave the bond at $500,000 but would consider a request for it to be reduced.

