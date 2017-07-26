Jackson County teen gets 35 years for killing man he thought was a bad person

A Jackson County teen was sentenced to 35 years as part of a plea deal on a murder charge.

He thought the victim was a bad person. That's the reason Hank Blizzard revealed to investigators when asked why he stabbed and killed a man in Jackson County. There was testimony that the suspect never really knew the victim but he planned the victim's murder for months.

Blizzard is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Timothy Danial Mullican. It happened in July 2017 on County Road 107 in the Skyline community.

Investigator Rick Bremer read Blizzard's statement to the court during trial. In that statement, Blizzard believed Mullican used drugs. Blizzard bought a knife at Walmart to kill Mullican, but he had to wait to buy the tarp to cover his intended victim up later when he got more money.

Blizzard said he used a prepaid phone to set up a meeting with Mullican to buy drugs and have him do some lawn work. When they both arrived, Blizzard said he did three shots of whiskey to give him the courage to kill the victim. He said he walked up to Mullican's vehicle and shook his hand before stabbing him in the neck.

Bremer testified they found the bloody knife and the whiskey in Blizzard's truck. He said they found two pills and a loaded 45-caliber pistol in the victim's truck.

