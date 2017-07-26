AL corrections officer charged with child porn

A state corrections officer is facing 14 counts of production of child pornography and 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

State officials confirm 58-year-old Michael Dave Barnes is employed at the Limestone Correctional Facility.

Scottsboro police are giving few details, but neighbors describe him as odd to say the least.

Neighbors say police came to the home of state corrections officer Barnes Tuesday morning and stayed several hours.

Several neighbors say he didn't interact with the people around him.

One person said Barnes has lived at the home on Julie Drive going on two decades, but they've never seen any vehicles at the home other than he and his wife's.

Several neighbors said he had surveillance cameras around his home and blackened windows.

Where the charges originate is unknown.

Some neighbors said they didn't believe the couple had children or that children ever went to the home.

One neighbor said when police left they took computers from the home as well as his surveillance cameras. That neighbor also said the whole neighborhood is freaked out by what's going on.

Barnes is currently in the Jackson County Jail awaiting a hearing before a judge.

