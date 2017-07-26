Huntsville fundraiser for pet spaying, neutering in August

The Spay Neuter Action Project is holding a fundraiser on Aug. 19.
It will be at Straight to Ale's old location at 3200 Leeman Ferry Rd. Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 in advance.
There will be food a silent auction and music by Dawn Osborne. A giveaway drawing will be held at the end of the night.
Visit their website for more information.
