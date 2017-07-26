South Parkway intersection to reopen in Huntsville

A portion of South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville will soon be construction-free.



Crews plan to reopen the Parkway at Martin Road on Friday, July 28.



The section of highway was closed in April as part of a $54 million project to expand the Parkway.



Traffic has been diverted to service roads over the past three months. The highway will be opened to drivers starting at 10:00a.m. Friday.



Construction will still continue at the nearby Byrd Spring Road and Logan Driver intersections.



The entire Parkway project is expected to be completed by June 2019.







Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48