Sheriff asks for help finding missing Grant man

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing man from Grant.



49-year-old Johnny Scott Williams was last seen at a Guntersville Jet Pep off Highway 431 on Monday, July 24.



Williams usually checks in with family daily, but has not been heard from since Monday.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (256) 582-2034.





