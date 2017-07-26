Sheriff asks for help finding missing Grant man

A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Employees who use drugs cost employers big time when it comes to productivity loss.More >>
Employees who use drugs cost employers big time when it comes to productivity loss.More >>
Parents never imagine it will happen to them or their kids.More >>
Parents never imagine it will happen to them or their kids.More >>
A former high school cheerleader was found murdered in a Decatur motel on Saturday.More >>
A former high school cheerleader was found murdered in a Decatur motel on Saturday.More >>
Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a University of North Alabama student over the weekend.More >>
Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a University of North Alabama student over the weekend.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
A man who authorities say ran a prostitution ring in three different states and his mother were both sentenced in federal court in Columbia on Wednesday.More >>
A man who authorities say ran a prostitution ring in three different states and his mother were both sentenced in federal court in Columbia on Wednesday.More >>
A Memphis father and his 3-year-old son escaped their burning apartment Wednesday morning.More >>
A Memphis father and his 3-year-old son escaped their burning apartment Wednesday morning.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer has been identifiedMore >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer has been identifiedMore >>