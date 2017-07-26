Missing Marshall County man found - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Missing Marshall County man found

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
GRANT, AL (WAFF) -

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office reports a man missing from Grant has been found.

Authorities were looking for 49-year-old Johnny Scott Williams, who went missing on Monday, July 24. He was found on Wednesday.

