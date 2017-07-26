Brooks: GOP candidates should drop from Senate race if Sessions loses job

Congressman Mo Brooks says he will drop out of the upcoming Senate election if his fellow GOP candidates make room for Jeff Sessions.



Sessions, who is currently serving as U.S. Attorney General, vacated his Senate seat when President Donald Trump appointed him to his current office.



However, the President has been outspoken with his criticism following Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation of Russia's alleged meddling in the presidential election.



Congressman Brooks released a statement Wednesday in support of the President's right to replace Sessions, but added that "this public waterboard of one of the greatest people Alabama has ever produced is inappropriate and insulting to the people of Alabama."



Brooks called on his fellow GOP candidates to step aside and give the seat back if the President decides to remove Sessions.



The statement claims that Congressman Brooks has not discussed the possible move with Sessions.



Brooks is asking the remaining GOP Senate candidates to sign the "Resolution Reinstating Jeff Sessions as United States Senator".



Brooks added in the statement:

I recognize that President Trump is popular in Alabama. My closest friends and political advisers have told me to not side with Jeff Sessions, that it will cost me politically to do so. My response is simple: I don't care. If this costs me politically, that's fine but I am going to the right thing for Alabama and America.

