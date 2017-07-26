Volunteers needed for UNA's Unpack the Pride event

People who want to be the first to say "hello" to new and returning University of North Alabama students are needed to volunteer at the annual Unpack the Pride event.

Unpack the Pride is the name given to the coordination of volunteers who help students move boxes, bags and other things from vehicles into residence hall rooms.

Move-in days start Aug. 17.

Volunteers are needed on Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for female students on campus for sorority recruitment, noon to 5 p.m. for upperclassman move-in. Shifts on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. for freshman move-in.

"We hear nothing but positive things from parents about having that assistance available and the efficiency of getting a car unloaded," said Kevin Jacques, director of housing and residence life for residential experiences. "Without volunteers, we wouldn't be able to provide that experience and move this amount of people in in that time period. They are the life force of a successful weekend."

Jacques said when Unpack the Pride started, there were about 25 volunteers. In the 2016 move-in weekend there were more than 200 volunteers.

Read more at Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48