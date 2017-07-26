Hartselle begins superintendent interviews with internal candidates

The two internal candidates went first Tuesday, attempting to convince the Hartselle school board to name one of them the city’s next superintendent.

Hartselle Junior High Principal Robbie Smith and Dee Dee Jones, director of teaching and learning for the school system, each said she can keep Hartselle City Schools on its successful path.

The interviews are scheduled to continue Thursday. Russellville City Schools administrative assistant Tim Guinn is next up at 5 p.m., followed by former Haleyville City Superintendent Alan Miller at 6:30.

They’re seeking to fill the position left vacant by Vic Wilson, who had been superintendent since 2013. He left June 30 to become executive director of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, a Montgomery-based membership organization that focuses on promoting education and helping school systems with professional development.

Smith is the only Hartselle resident among the finalists. She has 25 years in education from Arab, Madison and Morgan County as a teacher, counselor and principal.

