Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery in Hazel Green

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning at the Hazel Green One Stop around 2 a.m.

Investigators tell us that two males broke-in to the store wearing ski masks and all black. The robbers pried the front door open with a crowbar.

The cash registers were broken into and the office was trashed. At this time the amount stolen is uncertain at this time.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video to find the robbers.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48