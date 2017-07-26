WATCH: Press conference on Athens capital murder case

Police have scheduled a press conference at 3 p.m.

[TAP HERE IF WATCHING ON A MOBILE DEVICE]

Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder following the a Tuesday night shooting death in Athens.



22-year-old Terry Dale Amerson and 27-year-old Kandes Elizabeth Lambert were arrested on Wednesday according to court documents.



Amerson and Lambert were also charged with robbery.



The fatal shooting happened Tuesday night inside a home in the 700 block of Horton Street.

When officers arrived they found 27-year-old Brenton C, Gatlin inside the home with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Athens Limestone Hospital by ambulance where he later passed away.

It is not clear if Amerson or Lambert knew the victim.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48