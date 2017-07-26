Police investigating late night shooting in Athens - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Police investigating late night shooting in Athens

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -

Athens police are investigating a late night shooting.

It happened around 10 Tuesday night, inside a home in the 700 block of Horton Street.

Our photographer reported seeing evidence markers inside the home.

Witnesses tell us one man was taken away in ambulance.

We'll be sure update when we learn more. 

