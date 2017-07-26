3 charged with capital murder after man shot inside Athens home

Three people have been arrested and charged with capital murder following the a Tuesday night shooting death in Athens.

Athens police responded to a home in the 700 block of Horton Street shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. They found 27-year-old Brenton C, Gatlin inside a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Athens Limestone Hospital by ambulance where he later died.

22-year-old Terry Dale Amerson, 27-year-old Kandes Elizabeth Lambert, and 28-year-old Marty Gene Stafford have been arrested. They are all charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Gatlin was acquainted with the suspects. Police believe he was shot while being robbed by the suspects.

The investigation is still ongoing.

