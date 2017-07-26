1 dead after late night shooting in Athens

Athens police are investigating a late night shooting that happened just before 10 Tuesday night, inside a home in the 700 block of Horton Street.

Investigators tell us the police department received a call that a person had been shot at the home on Horton Street.

When officers arrived they found 27-year-old Brenton C, Gatlin inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Athens Limestone Hospital by ambulance where he later passed away.

Investigators are interviewing individuals that were inside the residence when the shooting occurred. At this time, police are looking for several people to interview about this case and do have a person of interest they are looking for.

If anyone has any information about this case contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48