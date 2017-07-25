Tensions high between Trump and Sessions

Tensions are high between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted that “Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes.” In a press conference, Trump stated that he was very disappointed in Sessions.

University of Alabama in Huntsville professor Clarke Rountree said these recent developments are “self-destructive” and that it’s hurting him.

Trump stated that Sessions should have told him that he was going to recuse himself from the Russia Investigation and that he would “have quite simply picked somebody else.”

But Sessions has been receiving an outpouring of support from representatives all over the state. Rep. Mo Brooks tweeted “Jeff Sessions is a man of integrity – keeping us safe by faithfully enforcing our laws and supporting our brave law enforcement officers.” Rep. Robert Aderholt tweeted that Sessions “has done more in 6 months to uphold our laws than in the previous 8 years combined. I fully support him.”

Rountree said Trump’s outburst against Sessions could cause panic among the other White House staff and “that can’t help him.”

