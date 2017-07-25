North Marshall Utilities addresses brown water in Grant

Many residents in Grant have been experiencing brown water coming out of their faucets.

North Marshall Utilities says they are well aware of the issue. They have been battling problems with elevated levels of iron and manganese in their raw water supply. Those levels rose to an all time high late last week, and the colored water reached many homes by Sunday.

Jeff Sutphin with North Marshall Utilities has been busy addressing a number of concerns that residents there have had.

"We expect that it will at least a couple more days. And like I said, the water is safe. It's not appealing, I understand that. It's ugly and it smells bad, but it will not harm you," said Sutphin.

North Marshall Utilities is warning customers not to wash any white clothes in this water until it returns to normal because it will likely stain them.

The plant started producing clear water late Sunday, but the brown water had already been pumped out to keep residents from running out of water.

