Woodville School holding school supply drive

Students at one Jackson County school will have an extra resource for school supplies this year.

A group known as PAWS, which stands for Parents At Woodville School, is holding a school supplies drive for students in need. Several businesses in Woodville are serving as drop off centers.

Kelly Wells, manager at FNB Bank, said the supply drive is all about those that receive the items.

"I think to the kids, it helps them feel equal to other children who may come in with fancy backpacks or nice pencils and pens and lots of different crayons in their crayon box. And for the parents I think it's a feeling of relief because this is a really nice community, very supportive. People are always helping other people. And we don't want to let anyone feel left out," she said.

Donations are being collected at FNB Bank and Dollar General in Woodville as well as Peoples Bank in Gurley. All supplies will be stored in a closet at the school and distributed to the less fortunate children privately.

The president of PAWS also said they are organizing a special closet with new and slightly used clothing for students that may need them.

If you'd like to donate to that program, contact Woodville School.

