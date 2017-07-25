My Take - Alabama Bike Safety

The Tennessee Valley is not known for its bike-friendliness, in fact Alabama ranks 50th in biker safety. A while back legislation was passed to give cyclists rights on our roadways. But most motorists are not aware that Alabama has something called a 3 foot rule. The law says that motorists must give cyclists at least 3 feet of clearance when they pass a cyclists. We hear lots of stories where motorists are annoyed when cyclists are using our roads and feel that they are infringing on the roadway. That is simply not the case and cyclists do have the right to be there. They shouldn't be riding in the middle of the road but, rather along the right side. Bikers should also be sure to have a mirror to be able to see traffic coming up behind them to allow motorists as much room as possible to safely pass. Simple road rage is at the center of many situations gone badly. Remember that cyclists have right too. Let's share our roadways as fellow Alabamians try to get out with friends and family and get some exercise in the Tennessee valley. I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?

If you'd like to respond to this editorial email mytake@waff.com. Please include your name and the name of your town in your response.