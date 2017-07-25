Redstone Child Development Center to open in fall

A center on the Redstone Arsenal is in the middle of new renovations. The Child Development Center (CDC) is coming closer to its reopening day.

“This is where I got my start. I got to see this center in its original form. I can’t wait to see when it opens again,” said Paula Majors, Redstone’s Child and Youth Services bus coordinator.

The center has been around since the 1980s. This will be its first renovation since it was built.

Officials said some of the features will be wide open classrooms with a 360 degree view of the children. There will be expansion to the kitchen area and a multipurpose room along with brand new playgrounds for the kids.

“I am so excited. We have staff members who’ve been around since the 80s and 90s and I can’t wait for them to see it. It’s going to blow their mind,” said the CDC’s facility director, Dionne Morrissette.

She talked about one issue that delayed the center’s progress.

“The hiring freeze did affect our timeline. But we are rocking and rolling. We have hired a lot of our staff. We are looking to hire a few more in the next months,” said Morrissette.

The center will house children from 6 weeks all the way to 5 years old.

The renovations on the building started last year.

Morrissette said they plan to open in fall.

If you want more information on the Child Development Center or registering for the bus program or any afterschool programs offered through Redstone, visit www.redstonemwr.com or specifically the parent central services link. Or you can call the parent central service office Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or call at 256-876-3704.

