Colbert County readying second secure courthouse entrance

A second secure entrance to the Colbert County Courthouse could open later this week.

The opening of an entrance on the south side of the courthouse facing West Fourth Street was approved by commissioners after attorneys expressed frustration about having to enter through the secure front entrance, which includes an X-ray machine and metal detector.

In an effort to maintain security, anyone entering the courthouse, except employees, must pass through a metal detector and have their bags scanned by the X-ray machine. Despite their pleas, commissioners decided not to issue badges to attorneys that would allow them to bypass the security measures.

Some attorneys spend much of their day at the courthouse and come and go several times.

As a compromise, Commissioner Jimmy Gardiner suggested opening another entrance that would hopefully reduce the number of people accessing the courthouse through the main entrance. Long lines have formed on weeks when circuit court is in session and at the end of the month when people renew car tags.

Gardiner said the commission approved the new entrance and approved the funding to staff the second entrance.

Read more at Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48