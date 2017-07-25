Colbert County readying second secure courthouse entrance

A second secure entrance to the Colbert County Courthouse could open later this week.
The opening of an entrance on the south side of the courthouse facing West Fourth Street was approved by commissioners after attorneys expressed frustration about having to enter through the secure front entrance, which includes an X-ray machine and metal detector.
In an effort to maintain security, anyone entering the courthouse, except employees, must pass through a metal detector and have their bags scanned by the X-ray machine. Despite their pleas, commissioners decided not to issue badges to attorneys that would allow them to bypass the security measures.
Some attorneys spend much of their day at the courthouse and come and go several times.
As a compromise, Commissioner Jimmy Gardiner suggested opening another entrance that would hopefully reduce the number of people accessing the courthouse through the main entrance. Long lines have formed on weeks when circuit court is in session and at the end of the month when people renew car tags.
Gardiner said the commission approved the new entrance and approved the funding to staff the second entrance.
Read more at Times Daily.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Parents never imagine it will happen to them or their kids.More >>
Parents never imagine it will happen to them or their kids.More >>
A former high school cheerleader was found murdered in a Decatur motel on Saturday.More >>
A former high school cheerleader was found murdered in a Decatur motel on Saturday.More >>
Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a University of North Alabama student over the weekend.More >>
Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a University of North Alabama student over the weekend.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is full of cats, dogs, kittens and other animals looking for their forever homes.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is full of cats, dogs, kittens and other animals looking for their forever homes.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. Sunday. One man was critically injured when he crashed his vehicle at 1825 Jordan Rd.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. Sunday. One man was critically injured when he crashed his vehicle at 1825 Jordan Rd.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami hit a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning. An Amtrak spokesperson said the train, the Silver Star 91, struck the pedestrian at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday near Lorick Circle. The train had 208 passengers aboard. No one on the train suffered injuries. The incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami hit a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning. An Amtrak spokesperson said the train, the Silver Star 91, struck the pedestrian at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday near Lorick Circle. The train had 208 passengers aboard. No one on the train suffered injuries. The incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>