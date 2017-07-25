Fireside Festival to open 'The Camp' at Mid-City August 9

Parents never imagine it will happen to them or their kids.More >>
Parents never imagine it will happen to them or their kids.More >>
A former high school cheerleader was found murdered in a Decatur motel on Saturday.More >>
A former high school cheerleader was found murdered in a Decatur motel on Saturday.More >>
Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a University of North Alabama student over the weekend.More >>
Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a University of North Alabama student over the weekend.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is full of cats, dogs, kittens and other animals looking for their forever homes.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is full of cats, dogs, kittens and other animals looking for their forever homes.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. Sunday. One man was critically injured when he crashed his vehicle at 1825 Jordan Rd.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. Sunday. One man was critically injured when he crashed his vehicle at 1825 Jordan Rd.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
The boy's dad was marrying his stepmom, and apparently her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn't hold back tears.More >>
The boy's dad was marrying his stepmom, and apparently her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn't hold back tears.More >>