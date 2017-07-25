Fireside Festival to open 'The Camp' at Mid-City August 9

Organizers say it will be Huntsville's biggest music event of the year and it kicks off in just two weeks. Fireside Music Festival will span four days starting August 9.

The festival will be the official grand opening of The Camp at Mid-City, a brand new music and arts venue, and the first year of the Fireside Music Festival, which will be headlined by a Grammy winning artist.

Mike Farris, the gospel artist who won a Grammy for his roots gospel album, "Shine for All the People". He'll be there with other rock and soul, folk and roots artists like Paul McDonald, Toy Shop, James Blanc and the Winchesters, and Billy D Allen. Four days of music and festivities from August 9 - 12.

It's going to christen the new venue, The Camp at Mid-City, which says it will be the destination for outdoor leisure bringing food, art, and entertainment together in one place. The first of many, many new and exciting things here at Mid-City.

Tickets are available for the Fireside Music Festival in two weeks, you can buy a single day pass or a ticket for the whole weekend for $40.

You can find some pics of “The Camp” here on their Facebook page .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48