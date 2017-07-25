Police chase ends in wreck, manhunt underway

A police chase ended with a wreck at Oakwood Avenue and Lasalle Road.

Police say the chase started when the suspect drove away during a traffic stop.

He made it two blocks before he lost control, crashing his car.

He jumped out and took off running and still has not been found.

Police are continuing the search.

