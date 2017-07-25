Police investigating shots fired on Clopton Street

A neighborhood is hoping for calm Tuesday morning after shots rang out on Clopton Street just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police say, a group of men was walking on that street, one of them shooting a gun in the air.

An officer spotted them and they ran into an apartment.

Once police set up a perimeter, the three men willingly, let officers inside to talk.

There was no type of standoff and we'll update you if there are any arrests.

