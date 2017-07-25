Expansion for Redstone's bus program

Parents never imagine it will happen to them or their kids.More >>
A former high school cheerleader was found murdered in a Decatur motel on Saturday.More >>
Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a University of North Alabama student over the weekend.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is full of cats, dogs, kittens and other animals looking for their forever homes.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. Sunday. One man was critically injured when he crashed his vehicle at 1825 Jordan Rd.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami hit a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning. An Amtrak spokesperson said the train, the Silver Star 91, struck the pedestrian at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday near Lorick Circle. The train had 208 passengers aboard. No one on the train suffered injuries. The incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
