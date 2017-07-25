Expansion for Redstone's bus program

There’s an expansion to Redstone Arsenal student bus pick up. Also, there’s a new fee for those who use the bus program.

“Our bus program starts the very first day of school,” said Paula Majors, Redstone’s Child and Youth Services Bus Coordinator.

The new school year is coming up quick. Redstone Arsenal buses are revving up their engines and ready to pick up kids from around the Tennessee Valley.

The buses drive out to Madison County, Madison City and Huntsville City Schools. There will be new faces filling up the seats.

“We’re expanding on the Huntsville City Schools. With one article, we did in the Redstone Rocket, it has blown up. We’ve already filled one bus up. We’re still got another bus. We’re working on some spaces,” explained Majors.

That’s not the only expansion. Majors mentioned more buses.

“Toward the beginning of the year, we’re expanding to get 3 more of these beautiful white buses. We’re going to really reach out and try to grab the rest of Huntsville city,” said Majors.

If you’ve used the program in the past, you’ll notice a slight change this year. The bus program was free but Child and Youth Services has now added a $10 a month per family fee.

“This fee covers the extra maintenance that we have since we’ve expanded into Huntsville City Schools. More gas, maintenance on the bus. So we’ve added this nominal fee to offset the cost of expansion. This program is a well-oiled program from getting our children from downtown schools to on post in a gated safe community,” explained Majors.

If you want to get your children registered for pickup, you can find more information by clicking here .

Then, specifically, at the Parent Central Services or by calling the Parent Central Service Office, Mon-Thurs, 8-4:30 or Friday 8:00- 1:00 p.m. (256)876-3704.

