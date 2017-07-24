Swimming safety tips to avoid a parent's worst nightmare

Parents never imagine it will happen to them or their kids.More >>
A former high school cheerleader was found murdered in a Decatur motel on Saturday.More >>
Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a University of North Alabama student over the weekend.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is full of cats, dogs, kittens and other animals looking for their forever homes.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. Sunday. One man was critically injured when he crashed his vehicle at 1825 Jordan Rd.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Banks said the first time this happened, about a year ago, someone shredded his American flag and ripped his Marine flag. He was determined not to let that happen again.More >>
