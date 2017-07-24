Marshall County's Albertville courthouse undergoing renovations

One of Marshall County's two courthouses has a fresh new look. The 82-year-old Marshall County courthouse in Albertville recently underwent a facelift.

The Albertville Beautification Board, Albertville Mayor Tracey Honea and the Marshall County Commission worked together on the project. They replaced a handicap ramp, installed new sidewalks, gave the building a new paint job and replaced several dead trees.

Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheon said this project was needed for two key reasons.

"This is county property and people come in on this property every day. And it should be safe. Safety was one issue, because the handicap ramp was getting in terrible shape. Safety one issue and just appearance, it was really deteriorating in that area, downtown Albertville," he said.

This is the first improvement of its kind to the courthouse in over 50 years.

The project began in August of 2016.

Work on the outside is near completion with more work to be done on the inside in the coming years.

