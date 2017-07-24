Marshall Technical School offering ROTC program

High school students in Marshall County will have the opportunity to participate in a junior ROTC program this fall. This comes a little over a year after Albertville High School disbanded their program.

The Marshall Technical School said they sent surveys to all ninth grade students in the county to determine if they would be interested in an ROTC program. The answer was a resounding yes. Sherman Leeth, the director of the school, said they have already over 75 students enrolled.

"We had a list from our high schools, that we had the names of the students that were definitely interested in the program. And we sent letters out to those students and their parents back in June that we were gonna go with the program," said Leeth.

The ROTC program will begin this fall at the Marshall Technical School.

Two courses will be offered for 10th, 11th and 12 graders this upcoming school year. Two more will be added for the 2018-2019 school year.

