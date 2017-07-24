2 arrested after UNA student killed at street party

Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a University of North Alabama student over the weekend.

Jalayah Hackman was shot at a street party in the Quinton community of Walker County early Saturday. The Walker County Sheriff's Office received a call shortly before 12:30 a.m. saying she had been shot in the neck. Investigators determined two males were fighting, pulled out guns and started shooting at each other. Hackman was in the area and got hit by a bullet.

Family and friends drove her to St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham before law enforcement arrived. She later died.

The two men were identified as 22-year-old Keiel Natwood James, also known as Lele, and 21-year-old Antonio Rossell Montgomery. James was taken into custody at his home. Montgomery was arrested after he showed up at St. Vincent's Hospital with injures sustained from fighting with others at the scene of the shooting. Both were booked in Walker County.

James is charged with attempted murder and given a $250,000 cash bond. Montgomery was charged with first-degree assault with a $100,000 cash bond.

Deputies say their charges may be upgraded as a result of Hackman's death. They also said a third person fired shots and is considered a person of interest.

